Caltrain $1 youth fares driving ridership increase

Caltrain said Friday that its $1 fare for riders ages 5 to 18 is driving a sharp increase in youth ridership. Trips by young passengers are up 26% during the first five months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

Caltrain reported about 355,000 youth trips from January through May and said summer travel is expected to push ridership even higher.

In 2025, youth ridership increased 35% between spring and summer, a trend officials said could make 2026 a record year for young riders.

Caltrain said about a third of youth trips occur on weekends, nearly double the rate for other passengers.

The stations with the highest share of youth riders are College Park, Broadway, Belmont, Menlo Park, and Bayshore.

Children four-years old and younger ride free.

Caltrain said riders must pay before boarding using a Clipper card, contactless credit or debit card, digital wallet, or a ticket purchased at station vending machines.