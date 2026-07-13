© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Board of Supervisors delays action on ‘Groceries Act’

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 13, 2026 at 2:04 PM PDT
San Francisco City Hall
Wally Gobetz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Francisco City Hall

San Francisco Supervisor Bilal Mahmood’s Affordable Groceries Act was removed from this Wednesday's Budget and Finance Committee agenda.

The proposal would impose financial penalties on large grocery and pharmacy chains that leave stores vacant for extended periods. It would also create a fund to support affordable grocery access in neighborhoods that have lost supermarkets and pharmacies.

Mahmood said Budget Committee Chair Connie Chan told him the proposal was pulled at the request of Mayor Daniel Lurie.

He also alleged that Amazon lobbyists had sought an exemption for the company's vacant Whole Foods store on Market Street, which his office declined to include.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid