OPD’s interim chief becomes permanent

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee has named interim police chief James Beere as the city’s new top cop.

A 29-year veteran of the force, Beere has served as the OPD’s interim police chief for the last eight months, His appointment is effective immediately.

The Oaklandside reports Beere emerged as the top candidate after a six-month nationwide search conducted by the city’s Police Commission .

A Marine Corps combat veteran, Beere has served in several high-ranking positions with the OPD.

Mayor Lee said she hopes Beere’s appointment will provide stability to the OPD, which has been beset by constant turnover. The OPD is expected to emerge this fall from 23 years of federal oversight stemming from the “Riders” police brutality and corruption scandal.