Federal judge rejects Trump administration change to funding for homelessness

A federal judge has rejected a Trump administration effort to shift how states spend federal homelessness money. It’s a win for California in what’s been an ongoing legal battle.

The Trump administration has been pushing since last year to require states to re-prioritize how they spend federal homelessness money.

The idea is to shift funding priorities away from permanent housing…and toward temporary shelters and programs that require sobriety.

This is the opposite of how California currently prioritizes homeless funding.

California counties spend 90% of these funds on long-term housing – which experts say is the most effective way to get someone out of homelessness.

This latest ruling, which came down in late June, voids Trump’s 2025 funding change.

Though the judge stopped short of banning the Trump administration from making such changes in the future.

