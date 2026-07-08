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SFMTA program promotes more bike rental stations

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 8, 2026 at 1:52 PM PDT
On Tuesday, SFMTA held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the corners of Stockton and Vallejo to unveil it's newest bike docking station.
Wren Farrell
/
KALW
On Tuesday, SFMTA held a ribbon cutting ceremony on the corners of Stockton and Vallejo to unveil it's newest bike docking station at what was formerly just a red curb.

The SFMTA has launched a new program aimed at increasing the number of bike rental stations in the city.

It wants to use curb spaces left empty because of the state's daylighting law to do so.

The daylighting law went into effect a year ago. It requires 20 feet of space to be clear before a crosswalk -- an urban planning tactic to bring "daylight" to an intersection.

Similar laws were passed in 39 other states, with proponents saying it reduced the rate of collisions between vehicles and people crossing intersections.

More than three million people rode a bike along busy corridors in San Francisco last year, with current estimates predicting that number will be surpassed again in 2026.

SFMTA says the agency does not have a set goal for a number of new stations. But will work to install new locations as needed.
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Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid