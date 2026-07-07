SF Supervisor demanding answers to city traffic gridlock after holiday fireworks show

Hours of traffic gridlock hampered people trying to leave after Fourth of July fireworks in San Francisco on Saturday night. Some were stranded in the Marina District until the early morning hours on Sunday. And a San Francisco Supervisor wants to know why.

District 2 Supervisor Stephen Sherrill yesterday called for a public hearing at the city’s Government Audit and Oversight Committee to demand answers for the holiday gridlock.

The call comes in response to this and to demands from constituents that Waymo and the City improve operational plans for large scale events.

Traffic was snarled for hours after the fireworks show at the Golden Gate Bridge drew tens of thousands of spectators. The crowds caused delays in bus service and dozens of autonomous vehicles stalled on the streets.

In an email, Sherrill wrote: "San Francisco needs to be able to host exciting, world-class events safely and efficiently. By reviewing our response now, we can strengthen coordination and ensure future events are well-managed and successful for all."

The Supervisor said he plans to invite members of SFMTA, the Police Department, the Department of Emergency Management and other relevant stakeholders to the hearing.

The date for the Government Audit and Oversight Committee hearing has yet to be released.