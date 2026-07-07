Domus Management Company under investigation for alleged mismanagement

The MLK/Marcus Garvey Co-Op and Thomas Paine Square Apartments in the Western Addition are both managed by the Domus Management Company.

According to District 5 Supervisor Mamhood, residents, tenant advocates, and legal experts, have been raising concerns about recurring issues at both complexes for a while.

Problems include deteriorating building conditions, aggressive evictions, and alleged harassment by management.

“With the threat of mass evictions and debilitating property conditions by two housing complexes managed by the same company, the time was necessary to call for a hearing to get answers and accountability for residents of the Western Addition,” said Supervisor Bilal Mahmood. “Our office has spent the past year meeting with residents, tenant organizations, and legal advocates as cases of theft, shoddy repairs, and now evictions of decades-long residents have mounted and enough is enough.”

Supervisor Mahmood will hold a hearing before the Government Audit and Oversight Committee about the allegations in the fall.

The hearing is expected to explore potential legislative reforms related to property management accountability, maintenance standards, and affordable housing oversight.

