Podcast co-host implicated in probe of Oakland corruption

The co-host of a local podcast has been emerged as a figure in the ongoing federal bribery probe into alleged corruption that has already led to the prosecution of former Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao and two prominent businessmen.

The Oaklandside reports that Shawn Wilson, a podcaster and the chief-of-staff of Alameda County Supervisor David Haubert confirmed that he was a paid consultant to David and Andy Duong.

The father and son own California Waste Solutions , which has a multi-million contract for waste recycling disposal contract with Oakland and other cities.The Duongs are charged with making false statements to federal prosecutors in an attempt to conceal an alleged effort to influence Thao.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Northern California said the alleged scheme was aimed at getting the city to extend the company’s contract and appoint officials selected by the Duongs, who would decide on their plan to provide transitional housing.

Steve Tavares, who hosts the East Bay Insiders podcast, told The Oaklandside that Wilson worked with the Duongs to bury a potential story about a luxury Vietnam trade mission the businessmen arranged for Thao and other local politicians three years ago.

Wilson told the website that he had accepted payment from the Duongs for unrelated public relations work. He has denied Tavares’ allegations.

