© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Longer life expectancy for HIV seniors raises concerns over housing

KALW | By Madison Alvarado,
San Francisco Public Press
Published July 6, 2026 at 3:22 PM PDT
Yesica Prado
/
San Francisco Public Press
Thousands of colorful panels make up the AIDS Memorial Quilt, displayed in Golden Gate Park in 2022.

In San Francisco, seniors with HIV face barriers to staying housed. That could hurt efforts to slow HIV’s spread.

San Francisco’s population of people with HIV is living past age 50 — and even longer — for the first time.

As modern treatment extends the life expectancies of people with HIV, experts said more investment is needed to help them stay healthy and housed.

Failure to do so could hamper the city’s goal of reducing HIV-related deaths and infections, as research shows that housing instability is a significant barrier to HIV care.

Survivors and advocates called on the city to offer more support to this community, including a recent budget proposal for $150,000 to increase access to services.

Read the full story from The San Francisco Public Press here.

Bay Area Headlines
Madison Alvarado
Madison Alvarado is an investigative reporter with the San Francisco Public Press.
See stories by Madison Alvarado
San Francisco Public Press
See stories by San Francisco Public Press