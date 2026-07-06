Longer life expectancy for HIV seniors raises concerns over housing

In San Francisco, seniors with HIV face barriers to staying housed. That could hurt efforts to slow HIV’s spread.

San Francisco’s population of people with HIV is living past age 50 — and even longer — for the first time.

As modern treatment extends the life expectancies of people with HIV, experts said more investment is needed to help them stay healthy and housed.

Failure to do so could hamper the city’s goal of reducing HIV-related deaths and infections, as research shows that housing instability is a significant barrier to HIV care.

Survivors and advocates called on the city to offer more support to this community, including a recent budget proposal for $150,000 to increase access to services.

Read the full story from The San Francisco Public Press here.