Bill aims to require more fireworks storage oversight advances

A bill inspired by last year’s deadly fireworks warehouse explosion in Esparto cleared another legislative hurdle yesterday. The proposal would require more oversight of fireworks storage facilities and improve information sharing between state and local officials.

Democratic State Senator Christopher Cabaldon authored the bill and says state law left officials without key information about what was stored inside the warehouse. Here he is during an Assembly Local Government Committee hearing on the one year anniversary of the explosion.

"State and local officials were unaware of what was sitting in the warehouse because the law didn’t require anyone to tell them," adds Cabaldon. "Didn’t require the state and the county and the fire district to share information."

Cabaldon, who represents Esparto, says his bill closes those gaps by requiring licensed fireworks businesses to disclose where they’re storing fireworks, verify they have local permits and empowering local fire agencies to inspect storage facilities at least once a year.

Steve Aubert with the California Fire Chiefs Association says local fire officials often don’t know hazardous materials are being stored until an emergency happens.

Aubert added,"This proactive review is critical to ensuring the compliance with fire and life safety code and preventing unsafe conditions that could otherwise result in catastrophic incidents."

The bill would also give local law enforcement explicit authority to seize illegal fireworks and increase penalties for repeat violations.

It now heads to Assembly Appropriations. It’s already cleared the Senate.

