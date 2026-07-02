Alameda County issues historic vote on reparations action plan

The Alameda County Reparations Commission presented their final report during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Supervisors voted unanimously to approve and accept the report and its findings. This move officially sunset the Reparations Commission and put forth an action plan to implement their recommendations.

Debra Gore, chair of the commission, was feeling overwhelmed after the decision came down. ”You don't really know you're making history, but you know you're making history. Like, this is historic.”

"We've spent three years putting together a draft plan. We really want them to accept our report and set up a permanent structure. So it's, it's thrilling. It's nerve-wracking, but we're here."

This action plan was six years in the making. In 2020 Alameda County Board of Supervisors adopted Resolution No. R-2020-412, which formally apologized for slavery, segregation and discrimination toward Alameda's Black residents.

It also pledged to author an action plan to address these abuses. In 2023 the Alameda County Reparations Commission was created. The commission spent three years in research and community outreach to arrive at the action plan approved by the Board on June 30.

Alameda County Supervisor, Nate Miley of District 4, was a leader on the Commission. He became emotional while addressing the room.

"And, you know, to me this is very personal, being an African American. Very personal. And I don't want to get, choked up, but it's very personal. I'm so proud of these people, because they did such a great job."

The room was packed with supporters. After the commission presented their final report, the Board heard public comment from more than 25 attendees both in-person and online. They shared personal stories and anecdotes, but the refrain heard over and over was a pointed one: Don’t stop at approving the plan, but take consistent action to implement it.

Supervisor David Haubert addressed this concern, making his own statement on accountability.

"Let's have the commission build the metrics by which we will review on an ongoing basis. Where are we? Not every five years, not every 10. Every month. Where are we?"

One by one the supervisors read their vote aloud and in a 5-0 decision, they voted to approve the measure.

Next, the Board of Supervisors will establish and fund a permanent Reparations Commission.