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Golden Gate Bridge will be closed on the 4th of July

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:36 PM PDT
The Golden Gate Bridge
Sunni Khalid
/
KALW News
The Golden Gate Bridge

Bay Area public transit agencies want the public to be aware of changes in service during the Fourth of July. They’re suggesting riders plan ahead.

San Francisco will host a rare fireworks show from the Golden Gate Bridge in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the country's founding. It will be the third time the bridge has had fireworks set off along the structure.

The Golden Gate Bridge will also close to vehicle traffic starting at 8 p.m. and will close to bicyclists and pedestrians an hour later. The city's only official pyrotechnic show is expected to start at 9:30, if weather and fog permit. Additional fireworks will launch from barges docked in the bay near Chrissy Field and Pier 39.

Other transit agencies will have limited service in recognition of the federal holiday.

https://www.sfmta.com/project-updates/july-4th-extra-service

https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2026/news20260624

https://www.actransit.org/search/node?keys=4th+of+July
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid