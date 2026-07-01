Golden Gate Bridge will be closed on the 4th of July

Bay Area public transit agencies want the public to be aware of changes in service during the Fourth of July. They’re suggesting riders plan ahead.

San Francisco will host a rare fireworks show from the Golden Gate Bridge in commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the country's founding. It will be the third time the bridge has had fireworks set off along the structure.

The Golden Gate Bridge will also close to vehicle traffic starting at 8 p.m. and will close to bicyclists and pedestrians an hour later. The city's only official pyrotechnic show is expected to start at 9:30, if weather and fog permit. Additional fireworks will launch from barges docked in the bay near Chrissy Field and Pier 39.

Other transit agencies will have limited service in recognition of the federal holiday.

https://www.sfmta.com/project-updates/july-4th-extra-service

https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2026/news20260624