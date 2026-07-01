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California's new budget includes controversial data sharing plan

KALW | By Khari Johnson,
CalMatters
Published July 1, 2026 at 3:35 PM PDT
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California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is on track to share driver’s license data with a national database.

The plan is moving forward despite concerns from immigrant advocates that the information could expose people to deportation.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a state budget on Monday that designates $55-million to fund the data sharing plan.

Lawmakers had previously refused to approve the initiative but conceded after certain guardrails were built into a companion measure.

The system will share part of drivers' Social Security numbers and use a placeholder for license holders who don't have one which some advocates worry will make it easier to single out undocumented people.
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