California's new budget includes controversial data sharing plan
California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is on track to share driver’s license data with a national database.
The plan is moving forward despite concerns from immigrant advocates that the information could expose people to deportation.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a state budget on Monday that designates $55-million to fund the data sharing plan.
Lawmakers had previously refused to approve the initiative but conceded after certain guardrails were built into a companion measure.
The system will share part of drivers' Social Security numbers and use a placeholder for license holders who don't have one which some advocates worry will make it easier to single out undocumented people.