California's new budget includes controversial data sharing plan

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is on track to share driver’s license data with a national database.

The plan is moving forward despite concerns from immigrant advocates that the information could expose people to deportation.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a state budget on Monday that designates $55-million to fund the data sharing plan.

Lawmakers had previously refused to approve the initiative but conceded after certain guardrails were built into a companion measure.

The system will share part of drivers' Social Security numbers and use a placeholder for license holders who don't have one which some advocates worry will make it easier to single out undocumented people.

