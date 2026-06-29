Weiner claims he was harassed, forced to leave Trans march

Scott Wiener, a Democratic state senator running to replace Nancy Pelosi in Congress, said he was chased away from San Francisco's Trans March on Friday by harassment over his stance on Israel and Gaza.

Weiner said in a statement that a group of people in Dolores Park, where the march began, "began screaming at me, ran up to me, surrounded me, and began harassing me, both verbally and physically, including physical contact."

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Weiner claimed the group made it impossible for him to proceed safely in the march.

Wiener said the confrontation followed an encounter on Wednesday at a bar in the Mission where he was "accosted" while watching the World Cup game. A spokesman for the senator said both incidents would be reported to San Francisco police.

In general, state-level politicians aren't afforded police protection and Wiener's spokesman wouldn't discuss his security arrangements.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie condemned the harassment of Wiener but stopped short of ordering police to intervene.