State child care workers tell lawmakers they want pay increase

Childcare providers traveled to the State Capitol last week with an ask for state lawmakers — a higher wage to cope with an increased cost of living.

For years, childcare providers have said they’re having trouble keeping up with rising costs. And that problem has gotten even harder this year as prices for essentials like groceries and gas have risen.

They’re asking for a 4.3% cost of living adjustment from the state so they can keep providing care.

Tanika Banahene, a caretaker in Sacramento, says that "the extra money would mean for me, it would go towards gas cause right now the gas prices are up, it’s increased. A lot of us, myself, do pick ups and drop off for the children who are in our care."

Lawmakers did include 2,200 new state-funded childcare slots in this year’s state budget. But caretakers say those slots won’t mean anything if they can’t afford to keep their doors open on their current wage.

Advocates say they’re working to get a cost of living raise through budget bills to come later this summer.