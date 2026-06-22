San Jose adopts budget, includes $1 billion in cuts

The San Jose City Council last week put the final seal of approval on the $5.5 billion dollar budget that will see the city through the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1.

California’s third-largest city is attempting to face down a $50 million deficit, a process that forced city leaders to make painful cuts.

But, city leaders said they are relieved the budget isn't any worse. They point to continued spending that has preserved a range of budget priorities. These include immigrant defense services, access to a popular library archive, and city programs supporting youth and families.

San Jose Spotlight reports the budget has also received pushback from some who said it has shortchanged several public safety initiatives.

While the spending plan increases the budget for San Jose's police and fire departments — even as the city's overall budget shrank from last year's by a billion dollars— critics argue the cuts will undermine crime and fire prevention efforts.