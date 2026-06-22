© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Jose adopts budget, includes $1 billion in cuts

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 22, 2026 at 9:57 AM PDT
San Jose City Hall
Coolcaesar
/
WikiMedia
San Jose City Hall

The San Jose City Council last week put the final seal of approval on the $5.5 billion dollar budget that will see the city through the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1.

California’s third-largest city is attempting to face down a $50 million deficit, a process that forced city leaders to make painful cuts.

But, city leaders said they are relieved the budget isn't any worse. They point to continued spending that has preserved a range of budget priorities. These include immigrant defense services, access to a popular library archive, and city programs supporting youth and families.

San Jose Spotlight reports the budget has also received pushback from some who said it has shortchanged several public safety initiatives.

While the spending plan increases the budget for San Jose's police and fire departments — even as the city's overall budget shrank from last year's by a billion dollars— critics argue the cuts will undermine crime and fire prevention efforts.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid