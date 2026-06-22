Bill would allow drive-through access for cannabis customers

In certain parts of the country, you can buy a surprising number of things other than food from a drive-thru window. Guns in Texas, weddings in Nevada, margaritas in Florida.

And now, if one California bill becomes law, cannabis.

Weed stores already do curbside pickup. But this bill would allow licensed retailers to add drive-thru windows.

Supporters of the bill say the measure would improve access for people who have mobility issues.

Annie Aubrey owns Chuck’s Wellness Center in Placerville, about 45 minutes from Sacramento. She says, “at its core, this bill is about access. A significant portion of our customers rely on cannabis as medicine, including seniors, veterans, and individuals living with chronic conditions that affect mobility.”

Aubrey testifying at a legislative hearing earlier this month.

The California Narcotic Officers’ Association opposes the bill, arguing it prioritizes “speed of sale over public safety.”

The bill is slated to head to the Senate’s Appropriations Committee next.