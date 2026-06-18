Wahab qualifies for run-off election to succeed Swalwell

California state Senator Aisha Wahab of Hayward has advanced to a special election to replace former U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell in the 14th Congressional District.

Complete, but unofficial results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters show Wahab with about 43% of the vote. Final results are not expected for weeks.

If Wahab fails to reach a majority, she will face the next-highest vote-getter in a special August 18 runoff.

Two contenders could be BART Board Director and former Dublin Mayor Melissa Hernandez. In third place is Rakhi Israni Singh.

If none of the candidates from the June 2 election wins more than 50% of the vote, the two highest vote-getters will compete in a November 3 runoff.

