State legislature steps in to fund food banks hurt by federal budget cuts

California lawmakers included one year of funding in the state budget to keep alive a federal program many small farmers and food banks rely on.

The Local Food Purchase Assistance Program helps food banks buy fresh food directly from local and underserved producers. But the program lost future federal funding earlier this year.

Advocates say the program has become an important tool for addressing food insecurity.

The legislature approved $15 million for the program — a third of the $45 million advocates requested for the next three years.

Jamie Fanous with the Community Alliance with Family Farmers says the state funding provides a temporary solution.

"This gives us a year-long bridge," said Fanous. "We’ll still have to probably go back next year and ask for another 15 until we see Farm bill money that really keeps this going."

Fanous is referring to the federal Farm Bill, which shapes U.S. food and agriculture policy.

Fanous says the program has helped small farmers build lasting partnerships with local food banks.

Jared Call with the California Association of Food Banks says LFPA has expanded access to fresh, local produce while keeping dollars in local communities.

"It was a program that was really just getting started and gaining momentum," Call said. "And so losing that momentum that is going to really help carry us over the finish line as we fight for this to be reinstated at the federal level is another risk that the state is taking if they choose not to fund it."

The budget now heads to Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. He has until the end of the month to sign it into law.