Demonstrators protest proposed budget cuts at SF City Hall

More than 50 people gathered yesterday at San Francisco City Hall to protest proposed budget cuts of nearly $9 million in senior and disability programs.

The protesters started outside Mayor Daniel Lurie's office at 10:30 a.m. and stopped by each supervisor's office, demanding full restoration of cuts and sharing hundreds of notes from seniors across the city.

Two weeks ago, Lurie presented a nearly $17 billion proposed budget for fiscal years 2026-27 and 2027-28. That’s aimed at closing a two-year deficit of nearly $650 million.

Among the proposed cuts are about three million dollars to Department of Disability and Aging Services programs. An additional $6 million is proposed for other departments and organizations serving seniors.

48Hills reports that several other local groups – who say they would also be hurt by proposed budget cuts – are staging protests this week to demand funding programs be fully restored.

The Board of Supervisors is holding deliberations this month to adjust the mayor’s proposed spending plan before voting to approve the budget for the mayor to sign by July 1.