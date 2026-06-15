California cities begin submitting tax measures for November elections

California's general election is still five months away. But the season of local tax measures has already started. One Placer County city added two to November’s ballot in a single week.

Rocklin's City Council recently voted to add a half cent sales tax to the November ballot. It would boost Rocklin’s sales tax to 7.75%, matching neighboring Roseville.

The city says it would raise about $8 million a year for public safety, financial stability and core public services, though the measure does not restrict how the money would be spent.

Days later, Rocklin's school board unanimously approved a $288 million bond measure for campus renovations. That’ll be on the November ballot.

Two measures, one city, one week. Taxpayer advocates say that's just how election years go.

David Kline with the California Taxpayers Association said "Historically, whenever there's a gubernatorial election or a presidential election year, you're going to see a lot of local governments asking the voters to approve tax increases."

Kline says about 57% of local tax measures passed in this month's primary. The usual rate is closer to 70%. That could be a signal that voters are souring on new taxes in the face of affordability challenges.

Kline added, "What we are waiting to see is if the results of the June election tell local government officials that now is not the time for tax increases. So maybe they pull back a little. Or if some of them are just going to try again in November."

Local governments have until early August to add measures to the November ballot.