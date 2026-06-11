Santa Clara County sues to stop construction of ICE site near Gilroy

Santa Clara County and the state of California filed a lawsuit yesterday seeking to block the construction of an ICE facility near Gilroy.

Santa Clara County Counsel Tony LoPresti says a private developer leased the property to ICE back in January of 2025, but he says federal officials haven't given the county any information about their plans.

“There are demolition activities occurring. It appears there's construction activity occurring," he said. "No, they have not applied for any kind of county permit or reached out in any way shape or form to explain what they're up to.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta says he believes ICE is building an Enforcement and Removal Operations office, or ERO.

Bonta says those are designed for administrative use and short-term detainment and have been the subject of numerous lawsuits against the Trump Administration for overcrowding and inhumane conditions.

The lawsuit to halt construction of the facility claims it violates a number of federal laws, including those dealing with the environment, immigration, and intergovernmental cooperation.