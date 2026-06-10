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Republican Steve Hilton advances to general in California Governor's race

KALW | By Laura Fitzgerald,
CapRadio
Published June 10, 2026 at 2:04 PM PDT
A man in an all black suit holds a mic up to his face. The background has blurry pink blue and red lights.
Gage Skidmore
/
/ Wikimedia Commons
Steve Hilton speaking with attendees at the 2024 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hilton, a former Fox News commentator who’s endorsed by President Trump, will advance to the general election for California governor.

Hilton will face Democrat Xavier Becerra, who served as California Attorney General and US Health and Human Services Secretary in the Biden administration.

That call is the end of the road for Democratic candidate Tom Steyer, who was vying for the second spot to face off with Becerra in a Dem on Dem race. California’s top-two primary system allows the top two vote earners to advance to the general, regardless of their party.

Steyer, a billionaire and former hedge fund manager, ran the most expensive gubernatorial campaign in state history, spending more than $200 million of his own money.
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Laura Fitzgerald
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