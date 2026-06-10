Coalition on Homelessness rallies against Mayor Lurie

On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of people expressed frustration over the Lurie Administration’s handling of the homelessness crisis at a rally held by the Coalition on Homelessness.

“Another man that I spoke to very recently is living on the streets with hepatitis C,” Kema Straker, an organizer with the coalition, said during the rally’s opening remarks. “And after facing his challenges with social stigma and shame, he finally sought treatment. He had his medication and then a sweep came along and all of his medication was gone.”

Speakers said that Mayor Lurie’s policies have made experiencing homelessness worse. They pointed to street sweeps , RV bans , and inadequate shelter and housing opportunities.

Ry Dalporto has been homeless for most of their adult life. Now they work with an organization that does harm reduction in the Tenderloin.

“ We see more food insecurities, flesh wounds, overdoses and arrests of unhoused people,” Dalporto said. “Every day, being unhoused is criminalized more and more.”

Earlier this year, San Francisco opened the RESET Center . The city says it is an alternative to jail and emergency rooms for people who are publicly intoxicated.

Once arrested and taken to the RESET Center, people are connected to services and can eventually leave. While Lurie says it is a big success, Dalporto disagrees.

“ More and more people are being snatched off the streets and taken to the RESET center,” Dalporto said. “People are not being helped or housed or offered any real solutions like the mayor would like you to think.”

The mayor’s office reported on Tuesday that more than 500 people have been taken to the RESET center in the last month. Around a third of them accepted referrals to long term care.

Amy Fuggit, an attendee who KALW spoke to after the rally, says that drug abuse can be a relentless cycle for those experiencing homelessness like herself.

“ It's just a never ending cycle of 'You just got to stay well, got to stay well,'” Fuggit said. “And with the sweeps and everything, getting all your belongings taken when all you get is a blanket and whatnot. It's tragic.”

Lupe Vasquez is the Communications Director for the Coalition on Homelessness. She says they hope that the Lurie Administration will change course on some of its policies.

“We're here just to ask the Lurie Administration and Board of Supervisors to prioritize housing and prioritize care based, evidence based solutions.”