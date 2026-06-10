Can California afford to cover Ozempic for public employees?

A bill advancing in the state Legislature would require weight loss drugs like Ozempic to be covered for public employees.

But officials at the largest health plan for those workers are pushing back, saying expanding that coverage would cost too much.

CalPERS, the state pension fund and health plan, estimates the expansion could cost the state over $180 million just in the first year.

Inglewood Senator Laura Richardson introduced the bill which would cover treatment for chronic weight disease management .

She says withholding weight loss medication from public employees will come with its own expenses.

"Why would you want me to gain more weight, have co-morbidities, have diabetes, all of that that's gonna cost you more money to provide health insurance for me," said Richardson.

Even if the bill makes it to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk, the cost could still be an issue. Just last year, the state cut Medi-Cal coverage for weight loss drugs to save money.