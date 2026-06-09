Legislative committee approves autism care bill

The state Senate Health Committee has approved a bill intended to protect autism treatment.

It would require insurers to let families use their approved care over a full six-month period.

Brianna Jimenez is a board-certified behavior analyst serving people with autism.

She says, right now, some health plans impose rigid weekly limits on treatment. This can result in patients losing access to critical services if they miss appointments.

"For example, a child authorized for 40 hours a week may only receive about 17," says Jimenez. "Not because the need has decreased but because of staff turnover, scheduling barriers and unavoidable family disruptions."

If it becomes law, the bill will ensure families can use this authorized care without rigid health plan restrictions. The legislation heads next to Appropriations.