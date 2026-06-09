© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fair Care for All Act advances

KALW | By Wren Farrell,
CapRadio
Published June 9, 2026 at 9:44 AM PDT
A trans flag waves in the wind in a crowd of people who are holding up small signs that say 'protect trans health' One woman with dark hair and glasses is facing the camera. Everyone else is facing away.
Ted Eytan
/
Center for Applied Transgender Studies
Rally to Protect Trans Health, at the White House, Washington, DC USA

The "Fair Care for All Act" is advancing in the state legislature. Backers say it ensures healthcare rights remain firmly enforced in California, even if federal protections are rolled back. The measure specifically aims to safeguard access to gender-affirming care and prevent discrimination in state-funded health programs.

Doctor Malakai Coté is with the Gender Health Center, or G-H-C, in Sacramento.

“In the past year and a half, many families have come to the GHC experiencing fear of the potential loss of medically necessary care for their youth, their teen, or they have lost access and are looking to find care elsewhere,” Coté said at a press conference. “And it's been an extremely stressful time for families as parents and caregivers are typically only looking to support the growth, development and thriving of their child."

The bill makes it illegal for insurance plans in California to deny coverage or benefits based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. It has passed the Senate Health Committee and heads next to the Judiciary Committee.
Bay Area Headlines
Wren Farrell
Wren Farrell (he/him) is a writer, producer and journalist living in San Francisco.
See stories by Wren Farrell
CapRadio
See stories by CapRadio