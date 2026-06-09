Fair Care for All Act advances

The "Fair Care for All Act" is advancing in the state legislature. Backers say it ensures healthcare rights remain firmly enforced in California, even if federal protections are rolled back. The measure specifically aims to safeguard access to gender-affirming care and prevent discrimination in state-funded health programs.

Doctor Malakai Coté is with the Gender Health Center, or G-H-C, in Sacramento.

“In the past year and a half, many families have come to the GHC experiencing fear of the potential loss of medically necessary care for their youth, their teen, or they have lost access and are looking to find care elsewhere,” Coté said at a press conference. “And it's been an extremely stressful time for families as parents and caregivers are typically only looking to support the growth, development and thriving of their child."

The bill makes it illegal for insurance plans in California to deny coverage or benefits based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability. It has passed the Senate Health Committee and heads next to the Judiciary Committee.