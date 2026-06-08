State AG Bonta creates team to probe affordability

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is launching a new team within the state Department of Justice focused on the cost of living.

The Affordability Response Team will investigate practices that Bonta says unlawfully raise costs for Californians.

He announced the initiative today in Los Angeles.

"This team brings together experts from across the California DOJ who are already working to investigate and go after practices, policies, corporations, and scam artists that are unlawfully raising costs in every aspect of California's lives," he said. "This is an all hands on deck moment."

The team will focus on eight areas, including housing, healthcare, groceries, utilities, childcare, and scams.

Bonta pointed to recent department actions including a settlement that ended unlawful meat price coordination and the ongoing antitrust case against Amazon.

Californians can submit tips and complaints through the Department of Justice website.