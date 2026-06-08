Oakland police commission compiles list of finalists for OPD chief

The Oakland Police Commission Thursday submitted a slate of final candidates to Mayor Barbara Lee for consideration as the city's next permanent police chief, fulfilling its charter-mandated role in the selection process.

Last month, the commission voted to forward the finalists after a months-long search that included six community meetings across Oakland and an online survey that drew nearly 200 responses.

Commission officials said feedback from residents helped identify priorities and expectations for the city's next police chief.

The commission said those themes were incorporated into candidate interviews and evaluations in partnership with executive search firm Ralph Anderson & Associates.

Additionally, the commission said it received strong interest from applicants seeking to lead the Oakland Police Department as the city continues efforts to improve public safety and maintain compliance with a federal court-mandated reform agreement.