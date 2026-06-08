Marin County warns of phishing scam

Marin County officials are warning planning and building permit applicants about a phishing scam involving fraudulent emails that request payment for permit-related fees.

The Marin County Community Development Agency said on Saturday it has received reports of applicants receiving emails that appear to come from Community Development Agency Director Sarah Jones. The email claims recipients owe an administrative fee and includes an invoice attachment.

County officials said the emails are fraudulent and were not sent by the agency.

According to the agency, legitimate permit payment requests are made only through official county channels, including ProjectDox notifications, county website application prompts, permit fee payment forms, or payments submitted by mail or drop-off.

The agency said it will never request payments through wire transfers or payment apps such as Zelle, Venmo, or PayPal.