Hilton appears at the state capital, says he's ready for November election

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton held a press conference on the west steps of the State Capitol this Wednesday morning. Hilton is the leading vote-getter so far in the race for governor.

While final results aren’t in and likely won’t be for days and maybe weeks, he expressed confidence his name will be on the ballot in November when the top two finishers in the primary face off.

Hilton says he wants to work with Democrats in order to change California. He mentioned Democratic gubernatorial candidate and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

“That’s an example of someone I think, that should really join our alliance of change because we’ve got to have common sense, practical policies to make life better in California.”

Hilton says he’s focused on addressing housing and education issues. He also wants to enhance a policy that would make residents' first 100-thousand dollars of income tax-free. Hilton says he’s working to raise that figure to address affordability.

