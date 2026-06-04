Primary results show Democrats performing well in Placer County's new Congressional districts

Early election results show Democrats performing well in the three congressional districts that now divide Placer County under California’s new congressional map. The races are among the first major tests of a voter-approved redistricting measure passed last year.

The new map split Placer County among Congressional Districts 3, 4, and 6. The early results in favor of Democrats represents a notable shift for a county that was once entirely within a Republican-leaning district.

At a street fair in downtown Roseville on Election Day, Placer County Republican Party committee member Jennifer Johnson said she hopes the political divisions surrounding the election begin to ease.

"So this this idea that you have to be so angry with the other side, I just I want that to go away. I want us to be Americans again. See like just like that behind us. Getting booed because we're here."

Johnson says voters she spoke with were motivated by issues including the economy and education.

