Janis Joplin recorded Me and Bobby McGee shortly before her death in 1970. The song is about two drifters. With music and warmth, they find happiness, albeit fleeting. The most famous line, "Freedom's just another word for nothing left to lose," expresses a paradox: freedom can feel empty when it comes from having nothing left.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Rachel Marie Herrmann performing Me and Bobby McGee with her band at a local gig

Rachel Hermann's father was a big fan of hits from the '60s and '70s. When Rachel left for college, she absconded with one of his mixtapes. She would listen to this song, among others, back-and-forth on the I-5 between UCLA and her hometown of Cameron Park, California. She became intimately familiar with all the complex, subtle changes and attitudes of Joplin's hit.

One night after moving to the Bay Area, she went to Berkeley to hear Nicole McRory perform. Nicole had an established reputation as a cabaretist and performer. She often welcomed audience members to join her on stage. Nicole invited Rachel to join her on stage one night, and Rachel was hooked. She returned week after week to

Stafford Hemmer / KALW Nicole McRory is joined by Rachel live onstage at Johnny Foley's in Union Square

perform Me and Bobby McGee among other hits. Eventually it would become her signature piece. And it eventually led to her joining her first band, The Skin Divers.

Rachel says she has a hyper-understanding of the song, and by "living in it," she knows how to build the crescendo—that one doesn't have to sing louder when it comes to her favorite part of the song, the "la-la-la" part.

"One of the pieces of feedback I get as a singer is that I really understand dynamics and build...You don't have to go faster; you can build energy through other means. So that's why it's my song."

