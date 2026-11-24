This story aired in the 11/24/26 episode of Crosscurrents.

Native people have been part of Oakland’s story for generations. You can see it in places like the Intertribal Friendship House on International Boulevard and Wahpepah’s Kitchen in Fruitvale.

Federal relocation programs in the 1950s and 60s brought Native families to the Bay Area. But, today the high cost of living is making it hard to stay. Reporter Dinée Dorame takes us to the Fruitvale, where an affordable housing development called The Flicker Building, that opened this year is trying to change that.

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