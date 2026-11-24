This conversation aired in the November 24, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Earlier this month, Bay area voters had to decide whether to increase funds for BART and Muni and other transit agencies, or see some really drastic cuts. South Hayward, Orinda, and other BART stations were potentially going to close, and riders were facing a number of other doomsday scenarios.

But Bay Area residents voted to fund these transit agencies. KALW’s transportation reporter Zain Iqbal sat down to talk to Crosscurrents host Hana Baba about what’s next for the future of transit in the Bay.

Click the button above to listen.

Conversation transcript:

HOST HANA BABA: How are Bay Area transit riders feeling now that the measures passed?

REPORTER ZAIN IQBAL: They are feeling relieved! These measures passed by an overwhelming majority, a landslide — advocates of the measures told me that more people voted for these tax increases than any tax increase in recent memory, especially in San Francisco, which is pretty amazing.

I headed out to the Orinda BART station, which was one of the stations on the chopping block, similar to South Hayward, to talk to riders and see how they’re feeling. One rider I spoke to was Erica Obando of El Sobrante. She was waiting to pick up her son:

Erica Obando: We are seeing gas prices go up. We're seeing housing continue to stay really high, and this is an affordable way for us to get back and forth to the city, um, especially with our son in high school now and me working in the city. So we need BART.

HANA: I felt that: we need BART. Then what happens now, with all this new money from the taxpayers? What can we expect to see?

ZAIN: So transit agencies are also breathing a big sigh of relief for the first time, really since the COVID-19 pandemic, they can work on stabilizing the system for riders. That is goal number one.

And while that doesn’t sound that particularly “sexy,” what you have to understand is ridership basically cratered during the pandemic, which means fares dried up.

Over the last few years, I’ve attended a lot of meetings at San Francisco City Hall, for Muni for example, and it was almost death-by-a-thousand cuts because of that loss of revenue. Hiring froze. There were capital projects suspended. There was even talk of delaying cleanings and maintenance for buses and trains had the measures not passed.

HANA: But now the money is there.

ZAIN: Now the money is there, they’re basically using it to do a bunch of stuff that is the kind of thing you might read about in a trade journal about transportation or on a transit blog. It’s wonky, but it is important stuff.

HANA: Give us some examples and “unwonkify” if possible?

ZAIN: Sure, so with the passage of San Francisco’s Prop H, which is a parcel tax for city homeowners, just last week Muni announced a number of service upgrades that will go into effect just in January 2027.

This is everything from more frequent service, the 1 California and Geary Rapid, to timing the buses with the traffic lights to adjusting stops along several busy transit routes.

And now BART can maintain service, as opposed to cutting lines. It can continue to work on modernization upgrades that will help make the system run more efficiently.

Our transit systems are such complex organisms, and while it might not seem like much, doing a lot of little things to help improve the system can have a dramatic effect on how the system runs.

And these changes don't cost hundreds of millions of dollars but it is money that they need in their budget.

HANA: All these things sound like [things] they were supposed to be doing, anyway. Are they going to make any big changes then?

ZAIN: Yeah this is unglamorous. Stabilization is unglamorous. But the big goal for the Metropolitan Transportation Commission — that’s our regional transportation planning, financing, and coordinating agency for all nine Bay Area counties — [is] to improve passenger experience.

That includes lots of things, such as making the rider experience faster, more affordable and easier to navigate.

I’m a transit rider, and I live in Oakland, and one thing that comes to mind for me is a seamless trip from my bus stop in downtown Oakland to the ferry across the Bay to Muni to our offices at KALW. Just one tap of my Clipper card and seamless wayfinding and scheduling along the way.

HANA: The main concern for me with public transit is just safety. I have daughters and they want to go out on BART at night and I’m always just afraid. And we have safety precautions that we tell them to do, but there is always this feeling that something might go down in a BART train late at night. What else were you hearing from riders?

At the Orinda station, I also talked to Gabriel Boehmer from San Francisco, who was out to pay a visit to his daughter. He was waiting near the parking lot …which was very full during the rush hour commute.

GABRIEL BOEHMER: The only thing I can think would be an improvement is to have more transit police on board, especially late at night. Other than that, whatever it takes to keep the system online. I think we're super lucky in the Bay Area to have it.

ZAIN: On my way back to downtown Oakland from Orinda (by way of BART of course), I caught Dee Murrell waiting for an AC Transit bus at my stop near the 19th Street BART station. She also cited safety and efficiency as her biggest concerns for the future:

DEE MURRELL: Just more accurate bus times. Like, sometimes the bus doesn't show, especially 'cause I work ––, sometimes, I have to leave at 4:00 in the morning and the bus won't come and I'm waiting there till 4:30. Safety as well, maybe sufficient lighting in certain bus areas.

HANA: So Zain, this is all interesting, but I guess I’m wondering if we should be dreaming bigger? These are basic things: efficiency, safety. What about a second Transbay Tube or 24-hour BART service? Can this measure make our transit dreams come true, rather than keeping the basics going?

ZAIN: You’re right, and I love dreaming big! But in order to dream big, public transportation needs help from a very specific source of revenue. And that’s the state of California.

I talked to Emily Loper who is the Senior Vice President of Public Policy at the Bay Area Council . Her organization and the urban planning group SPUR were the two big public policy organizations that backed the RTM measure, that’s the regional measure:

Emily Loper: New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, they all receive 30 to 50% of their operating costs are covered by their state government, and BART gets 5% of its operating costs covered by the state. Caltrain gets 3%.

HANA: Those are low numbers compared to these other big cities, Zain.

ZAIN: BART was envisioned as a commuter rail to bring people from the suburbs into the city. What that meant was BART could charge big fares and rely on that as their funding stream. They didn’t have to rely on state funding. But there's been a shift in how people use BART as a commuter rail. It’s no longer commuters from the ‘burbs. That funding strategy doesn’t work anymore. Here’s Emily Loper to explain a little bit more:

Loper: Now that people aren't commuting every day, and we don't think that trend will change in the near future, then they need to secure more sustainable operating support to deliver that service and to provide a much better system for the region.

HANA: So basically she’s saying that the current funding strategy for our transit systems of relying on rider fares to fund maintenance and upgrades, that that no longer works anymore. And if we want to make massive upgrades to our transit, we need a different funding strategy?

ZAIN: I think this structural issue is often what gets lost in conversation. Anecdotally, at least, I’ve heard from skeptics “Well, BART is mismanaged and Muni has too much overhead and labor is too expensive, and so on.” And while we talk about ridership, the RTM measure — which was developed over the course of many years and many policy discussions — was designed to give the transit agencies the ability to breathe a little with some funding instead of playing just catch-up all the time.

Considering the level of service all 27 transit agencies in the Bay Area provide — yes, 27 — we are doing pretty well.

But imagine if California invested more in public transportation across the state? I think that’s when we could truly dream big about the future of transit in the Bay Area.

There are even bigger projects, like the transit hub at the Salesforce Tower, which came from a combo of local, state and federal funding — funding, much of that was brought in by former Representative Nancy Pelosi brought to San Francisco.

Before this past election night, those prospects, especially the ones that need federal funding, felt like kind of a longshot.

But with a Democrat-controlled Congress and a presidential election just two years away, there’s a very real possibility that elected officials could work on bringing funds back to the Bay Area — especially with a Congress that is sympathetic, even energetic, about transit projects.

HANA: That’s transportation beat reporter, Zain Iqbal. Thanks for keeping on track with what’s happening!

ZAIN: Thanks, Hana!