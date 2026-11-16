Sidewalk Stories: How do unhoused people access water?

Though the Bay Area is gearing up for a historically rainy winter, we’re still experiencing record-setting heatwaves. And weathering the elements without consistent access to water can be dangerous. It may seem like a simple question, but it’s an important one: How do unhoused people access water for drinking, but also for bathing, or washing dishes?

This is Sidewalk Stories, a collaboration between Crosscurrents and the East Bay’s Street Spirit newspaper where we hear from unhoused people about how they survive and build a life outside.

KALW’s Alastair Boone spent the day talking to people about where they get their water.

REPORTER: How do you access water living out here?

AMBER: On the side of a business when they're closed. I always have a four-way water key … So you just find which one of those is the one, right one for that size, and then just put it on there and turn it and open it and get whatever water you need and then close it.

It used to be right across the street on the side of the business across the street, but then they put locks on all the spigots. So then it was on the side of the business next door to them across the driveway from them when they were closed, but then they put a lock on theirs.

SHAWN: It can take up a full day sometimes. Yeah, so say if you are gonna wash laundry or you're gonna go get water and bring it back to your camp, like with five gallon jugs or one gallon jugs. It just depends on how far you have to go.

You have to have a decent bike. You know, if you have that. If you don't have a bike, then you have to have a, a, a really tough stroller or wheelbarrow, and nobody wants to do that.

JASON: If we can't find a faucet that's open, then I'll have to ask permission from somebody … that’s what I do. We rely on businesses and neighbors, and rely that nobody's burnt out.

REPORTER: They’re not burnt out on helping, or?

JASON: Yeah, right, yes.

AMBER: I guess wait for outreach workers to come by with little bitty bottles of water? Needle exchange, they give out bottles of water.

JOE: If I don't have money or food stamps to be able to buy water at the store. I usually cut the locks off of the, um, like, uh, the, the water spigots that are, you know, near where I live, which is not recommended … it's not the neighborly thing to do whenever it's not, um, it's not the, uh, nice thing to do. But, um, but you need water when you need water, so.

REPORTER: What would you say to someone who said like, um, "That's illegal"?

JOE: I'd say, try doing it, try living like this, you know, and just try living like this and see what you'll, what lengths you'll go to, to get what you need, you know, to survive.

Alastair Boone Jason Miller says that water is essential to staying healthy, and maintaining personal hygiene and confidence.

SHAWN: I've had the fire department called out on me. I've never really had the police called on me on it, but I have, I have had the city... It, it, it bothers the city I guess. The only thing that's, that's harmful about any of it, I would say, is it's not metered. But how many leaky pipes do you think there are in this whole entire city?

JASON: Water's important. You gotta have it. When you're dehydrated, there's a lot of things that can happen.

JOE: People that don't wash get staph infections, you know. Or just to even function in regular society 'cause some of us still go into the regular world and work.

SHAWN: If you can't access water? Uh, you can't think. Uh, you, uh, you get dehydrated, you get cramped, you, uh, you don't know what to do. You panic, you know what I mean? There's all kinds of bad things that happen when you don't have water

AMBER: Oh, it sucks. It feels very, it feels very, uh... You feel very limited. You feel very kinda helpless. You can't wash your hands if you need to.

SHAWN: You can't wash your clothes. You can't wash yourself. You can't, you can't hydrate. So it's all bad.

JASON: Access to water makes it very hard to bathe. You know me, I like to bathe all the time, so it's important that you keep your hygiene up … especially me. I shave. I have to shave… so it's imperative that I have some water to do that.

SHAWN: Showering, uh, mostly, you know, there's West Campus here, you know, in Berkeley. Otherwise, I'll just keep it to a, a rag bath or, or just wipe myself with wet wipes, and that's about it.

JOE: Where it becomes a thing where I have to plan a part of my, like take a chunk of my day out is when I take a shower somewhere. That's, that means I have to travel somewhere or go to a friend's house.

REPORTER: What do you think the answer is? Like how, how should it be, um, for folks out here to get water?

JOE: You know, that's a basic human necessity. Like, you know, there's food banks and shit like that, so why can't there be like some place where people can get water.

AMBER: It's necessary to live, you know? And if it's necessary to live, then it shouldn't cost money. You know, food, shelter, water. It's that simple.

