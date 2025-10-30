-
CrosscurrentsSidewalk Stories celebrates pride month with two queer poets who have experience with homelessness.
CrosscurrentsFor unhoused people, "street names" are monikers — chosen or assigned — that often take the place of the names they were assigned as children. But what are the stories behind these names, and what purpose do they serve?
CrosscurrentsFor trans people experiencing homelessness, accessing gender affirming resources can be a challenge. This is the second installment of Sidewalk Stories.
CrosscurrentsWe’re introducing a new series called Sidewalk Stories, a collaboration between Crosscurrents and the East Bay’s Street Spirit newspaper where we hear from unhoused people about how they survive and build a life outside.