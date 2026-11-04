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Introducing OUTLAWED

KALW | By David Boyer
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:59 AM PST

LISTEN TO THE TRAILER ABOVE

OUTLAWED is a new audio documentary series from KALW Public Media that chronicles the decisions and disappointments, resilience and resistance of American families with trans kids — under threat, misunderstood and pretty much on their own.

At a time when transgender kids and their families are relentlessly demonized by the media and our leaders—even supposed allies—this series offers an opportunity to hear directly from the people at heart of the latest culture war.

We have done more than 100 interviews with people across the country and now around the globe. We have talked with transgender kids, their parents and grandparents, their doctors and therapists and lawyers and advocates.

In this unprecedented series, you will hear all of those voices. For their safety, we are not using their names and, in many instances, places and details have been omitted.

OUTLAWED is coming this winter from KALW Public Media.
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Executive Producer of New Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer