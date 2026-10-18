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Nick Hakim finds his clarity

KALW | By Wonway Posibul
Published October 18, 2026 at 11:02 PM PDT

Nick Hakim wrote his fourth studio album, I Can See, during an uncertain period in his life. Recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas and various studios in NYC, the album is grounded and vulnerable, a pursuit of truth through layers of grief, romance, and familial connections.

Nick Hakim spoke with Wonway Posibul during his recent stop in San Francisco to discuss the beautiful new record, his creative process, the importance of Victor Jara & Mercedes Sosa when he was growing up, and being kinder to yourself.

Press play above to hear the conversation.

Wonway Posibul
Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador is an MC, DJ, actor, and radio host who lives and works in San Francisco, California. He has a weeknight show on KALW from 8 - 10 p.m.
See stories by Wonway Posibul