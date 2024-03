Juan “Wonway Posibul” Amador is an MC, DJ, actor, and radio host who lives and works in San Francisco, California.

Years of open mics, garage sessions, and table reads led to freestyle battle championships, DJ residencies in New York and Los Angeles, national theatre tours, performances around the world, and a GRAMMY nomination. Juan’s next goal is to meld his artistic disciplines and expand his expression in the digital space.

He has aweeknight show on KALW from 8 - 10 p.m.