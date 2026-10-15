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Prop. G seeks to re-open the Great Highway

KALW | By Rosie Bultman,
San Francisco Public Press
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:40 PM PDT

The former highway along Ocean Beach has been completely closed to vehicles since the passage of Proposition K in 2024. Since then, the roadbed has been transformed into a full time park that sees around ten thousand visitors each week.

Proposition G would once again allow cars to drive along the Upper Great Highway during weekdays, while closing the area off to vehicles during weekends and holidays.

Proponents say the measure is necessary to alleviate nearby traffic congestion, but opponents argue that it will destroy Sunset Dunes park.

Support for the measure comes largely from residents living nearby who say the closure of the roadway has made it harder to get around the west side of the city.

Opponents say reopening the roadway destroys the new playgrounds and art in the existing park, harms the environment and will cost the city millions.

Find a longer analysis of Prop G from SF Public Press here.
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Election Briefs2026 Elections
Rosie Bultman
Rosie Bultman is a multimedia journalist based in the East Bay.
See stories by Rosie Bultman
San Francisco Public Press
See stories by San Francisco Public Press