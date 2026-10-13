The power of manifestation brought us Cure for Paranoia

Cure For Paranoia, a collective out of Dallas, TX, had entered NPR Music’s Tiny Desk contest three times before their fourth 2026 entry, “No Brainer,” brought them the win. “I was like, okay, if anything, this would just be great exposure and an opportunity to use this new following that the platform has got to really put eyes on Dallas. Hence why we performed in front of that giant eyeball,” said the group’s charismatic leader, Cameron McCloud. “But to actually take it home and win, it was just really affirming and really, a testament to how powerful consistency is.”

The win led to a performance at the iconic desk at NPR headquarters and a run around the country for the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour. McCloud also released a book, Tomorrow Starts Today, a collection of 365 verses that he wrote for an ambitious creative practice to write and post a new verse every day for a full year.

McCloudspoke to KALW Music’s Tshego Letsoalo about the memory of writing his first verse, creating with the other members of Cure for Paranoia, and the power of manifestation.

Press play above to hear the full conversation and watch the winning entry below.