Dr. Seema Yasmin: from the CDC to the Comedy Club
If you take route 101 to Stanford University tomorrow night, you can see comedian W Kamau Bell’s Show ‘Who’s With Me,' and opening for Kamau is comedian Seema Yasmin.
Now if Seema’s voice sounds familiar, it may be because she is not just a comedian. You may have seen her in 2020 on CNN. She was a CDC epidemiologist and CNN Medical expert frequently brought on to unpack the Covid pandemic as it was unfolding in March 2020.
Seema is a physician, a Stanford medicine professor, an author, an Emmy award winning journalist- and now a standup comedian! She spoke with host Hana Baba, about why and how she got into comedy.