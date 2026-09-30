Dr. Seema Yasmin: from the CDC to the Comedy Club

If you take route 101 to Stanford University tomorrow night, you can see comedian W Kamau Bell’s Show ‘Who’s With Me,' and opening for Kamau is comedian Seema Yasmin.

Now if Seema’s voice sounds familiar, it may be because she is not just a comedian. You may have seen her in 2020 on CNN. She was a CDC epidemiologist and CNN Medical expert frequently brought on to unpack the Covid pandemic as it was unfolding in March 2020.