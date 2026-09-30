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Crosscurrents

Dr. Seema Yasmin: from the CDC to the Comedy Club

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published September 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Dr. Seema Yasmin
Courtesy of Dr. Seema Yasmin
Dr. Seema Yasmin

If you take route 101 to Stanford University tomorrow night, you can see comedian W Kamau Bell’s Show ‘Who’s With Me,' and opening for Kamau is comedian Seema Yasmin.

Now if Seema’s voice sounds familiar, it may be because she is not just a comedian. You may have seen her in 2020 on CNN. She was a CDC epidemiologist and CNN Medical expert frequently brought on to unpack the Covid pandemic as it was unfolding in March 2020.

Seema is a physician, a Stanford medicine professor, an author, an Emmy award winning journalist- and now a standup comedian! She spoke with host Hana Baba, about why and how she got into comedy.
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Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba