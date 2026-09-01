Marcus Rosario’s Mid-Year Music Favorites

While we're well past the midway point of the year, it's always worthwhile to pause and look back at the music that’s left a mark rather than waiting until December to decide what mattered.

Recently, Marcus Rosario revisited some of his favorite music from the past year. The show moves across contemporary jazz, global sounds, R&B, electronic music and other hard-to-categorize places in between.

You can find Marcus's regular KALW Music show page here, where new episodes are available to stream for one week after broadcast. For a more permanent archive of his shows, you can also visit his SoundCloud, where past programs live on beyond their KALW web window.

Listen back to the show here.

Tracklist:

Greg Foat, Sokratis Votskos & The Giorgos Pappas Trio - “The Golden Jackals of Samos”

Kočāns Miķelis & Biezenīts - “Čības”

Dina Ögon - “Orden brann”

Ed O'Brien - “Blue Morpho”

Ora Cogan - “Honey”

Clear Path Ensemble - “Tongue Rhythm”

Ireke - “En synchro (feat. Agnès Hélène)”

Sparklmami - “penso en voce”

Marquis Hill - “Sweet Surrender (feat. Zacchae'us Paul)”

GENA - “Unspokern”

Lexx - “Unison”

Ego Ella May - “Back To Sea”

Mei Semones - “Koneko (feat. Liana Flores)”

Benny Sings - “Real Person (feat. Elijah Fox)”

Bruno Berle - “Manhã”

Okonski - “Easy”

Sosyete '25 - “Sev Delice”

Rahill - “Yaar”

Flammer Dance Band - “Onyea”

Asha Puthli & Say She She - “Pawa!”

strongboi - “think twice”

Pepe Link - “Exotronic (Kiko Navarro Remix)”

Tara Clerkin Trio - “Somewhere Good”

Stereolab - “Flashes in the Afternoon”

Shy One - “Moonlight (feat. Private Joy)”

The Force Of Music - “Waterhouse”

Sadeedo - “Rmoosh Arabiya (feat. Dani Moham)”

Nu Genea & María José Llergo - “Acelera”

Psychic Mirrors - “Shoot Your Shot”

Sweatson Klank - “Unravel”