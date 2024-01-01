Marcus Rosario

Marcus Aurelius Rosario (that's his real middle name) a.k.a. Mawkus is a noted radio host, DJ, producer and educator who thrives on making the world a better place through music. His love for radio and his deep ears brought him to work for one of the very few public jazz and blues radio stations left in the country, KSDS San Diego’s Jazz 88.3.

Having shared the stage with a plethora of world-class musical talent from Yaeji to ?uestlove, his prismatic mixes and productions have been featured on KCRW, KEXP, Rinse FM, NTS, Worldwide FM and Dublab.

He's on KALW everySaturday and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.