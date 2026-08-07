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My Mixtape
My Mixtape
What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.

My Mixtape: "Shake Me Down" by Cage the Elephant

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published August 7, 2026 at 12:51 PM PDT
Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz in 2019.
Creative Commons
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Creative Commons
Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz in 2019.

Cage the Elephant released Thank You, Happy Birthday in January 2011, and its single, Shake Me Down, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart. Lyrics like "I keep my eyes fixed on the sun," and "Even on a cloudy day" speak to resilience when life presents emotional discontent and hardship. It's a song about choosing optimism and purpose.

San Franciscan Taylor Schmidt at McLaren Park
Stafford Hemmer
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KALW
Downtown San Francisco's Taylor Schmidt takes a break at McLaren Park before heading out on her next hiking and backpacking tour with her boyfriend.

That might be what Taylor Schmidt feels whenever she hears it. As an Army brat, she grew up all over the place, including Japan. That might explain the wanderlust in her DNA. Her good friend and hiking buddy Ben introduced her to his own obsession with Cage the Elephant, and Shake Me Down. "It's very indie, whimsical—like you listen to it at Dolores Park vibes," she explains. She admires their perseverance in the face of adversity, describing it as a "light" the band provides its listeners and fans.
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Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer