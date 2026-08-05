Crate Questions with Maria Yates

Our KALW DJs have their ears on the Bay and are here to bring amazing local music onto the airwaves. Get to know them with this series.

The next DJ featured in this series not only focuses her monthly radio show on musicians right here in the Bay, but she also is the head teacher for our Uncuffed Playlist teaching program.

Get to know Maria Yates with Crate Questions.

And listen in to Heavy Rotation, tomorrow and every first Thursday of the month, from 10pm to midnight.