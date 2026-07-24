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My Mixtape
My Mixtape
What's your favorite song? Or a song that holds meaning for you? KALW News has been asking these questions to people all around the Bay Area and here's what we've found.Want to share your own story of a significant song? Click here to find out how.

My Mixtape: "Ain't We Rich" by Prof

KALW | By Stafford Hemmer
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:38 AM PDT
Rapper Prof performing at the 2012 Day of Dignity event in North Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tony Webster/Tony Webster
/
Wikimedia Commons
Rapper Prof performing at the 2012 Day of Dignity event in North Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In "Ain't We Rich," track 12 of his fifth album, Powderhorn Suites, rapper Prof communicates a vibe of contentment that draws the listener in. He conveys a sense of emotional intimacy and mindfulness in a song about gratitude for the life he is living, and for his relationships. He captures this in lyrics like, "I lost where I was going 'cause I love where I'm at."

Paul Durand sitting on the steps of the Castro Country Club
Stafford Hemmer
/
KALW
Paul Durand, Assistant Manager, enjoys a well-deserved break on the steps of the Castro Country Club on 18th Street in San Francisco.

One line in particular resonated with San Francisco resident Paul Durand: "I decided I'ma treat myself kindly." He heard the song before, but at a time when he was homeless and heading downward, he decided to listen. By treating himself kindly, he's been able to pick up the pieces and do the work he needed to do in order to rebuild his life. Starting with the advice of a social worker at SFDPH about getting into rehab, he's turned his life around. Through fellowship, community engagment, commitment and friendship—and hard work—Paul has become rich in the way Prof sings about.
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Stafford Hemmer
Stafford is a 2026 Audio Academy Fellow
See stories by Stafford Hemmer