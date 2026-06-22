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Crosscurrents

Mazra serves the Jordanian flavors of home

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published June 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT
Jordan Magableh, owner of Mazra, smiles in front of a shelf of decor and a mural inside his restaurant.
Hana Baba
Jordan Magableh, owner of Mazra.

This story aired on the Monday, June 22 episode of Crosscurrents.

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"Nashama" is the nickname of the Jordanian national soccer team. It's a word for a group of people who are chivalrous and brave...but it also relates to being generous and hospitable.

Mazra, a restaurant in San Bruno, serves food from the Levant—the area that covers Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine. Today, how this spot on the Peninsula embodies Nashama through food.

Crosscurrents
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba