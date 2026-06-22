Mazra serves the Jordanian flavors of home
This story aired on the Monday, June 22 episode of Crosscurrents.
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"Nashama" is the nickname of the Jordanian national soccer team. It's a word for a group of people who are chivalrous and brave...but it also relates to being generous and hospitable.
Mazra, a restaurant in San Bruno, serves food from the Levant—the area that covers Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and Palestine. Today, how this spot on the Peninsula embodies Nashama through food.