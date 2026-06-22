Bay Area Jordanian community celebrates Jordan's first time at the World Cup

This story aired in the Monday, June 22 episode of Crosscurrents.

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The Jordanian national soccer team is playing in the World Cup for the first time in history.

The Bay Area Jordanian American community is a tightly knit community of just a few thousand people. In an event organized by the Jordanian American Association, a group of enthusiastic fans gathered for a street party in downtown San Mateo to celebrate.

Hana Baba Members of the Jordanian American Society in traditional clothing

Crosscurrents host Hana Baba takes us there, to hear what this historic moment means for Jordanians in the Bay Area.